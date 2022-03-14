Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, left fans excited with the launch of her bag line

The fashionista and brand influencer made the announcement at her birthday celebration on March 13

the 21-year-old fashionista joins the list of Nigerian celebrities with bag lines such as Toke Makinwa

Congratulations are in order for fashionista and brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, as she recently launched her bag line.

Priscilla who is the daughter of Nollywood celebrity, Iyabo Ojo, made the announcement during her birthday bash in honour of turning 21.

The young fashionista launched a bag line. Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The bag line named Priscy Luxe already has a following of 11,000 on Instagram even though no post has been uploaded.

In a video posted by Goldmyne TV, the birthday gal is seen showcasing one of her bags with pride as three ladies stand behind her modelling other pieces from her line.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

The 21-year-old has gradually worked towards shedding herself of the image of being the daughter of a celebrity.

Prior to launching her bag line, Priscilla has been running a clothing store, Priscy's Closet which as over 9,000 followers on Instagram.

She is also a brand influencer and ambassador for several companies.

Fashionista Priscilla Ojo steps into 21st year with style in 4 glamorous looks

For her birthday, the young fashionista and brand influencer left no fashion stones unturned for her 21st birthday and took to her Instagram page to share both pre-birthday and birthday photos.

The fashionista and brand influencer, in anticipation of her birthday, shared some photos of herself looking pretty in a leather mini skirt which she paired with a red button shirt.

She wore her hair in can rollers and sported a cute mini bag in black.

Fashionista put on blast as she shares 4 outfits Nigerian girls need to trash

If there is anything Nigerians do not like, it is definitely being told what to do especially when it involves their own properties.

Nigerian fashion enthusiast, Esther Chioma, who is better known as @xclusively_xter on Instagram recently received heat over her latest video.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, Esther touched on four different fashion items that Nigerian girls need to get rid of.

Source: Legit.ng