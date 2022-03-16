Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to a guest who showed up for her recent birthday

The 21-year-old lady thanked Lagos socialite for donating the sum of N1 million to launch her new handmade bag line

A video sighted online also captured Prettymike on the stage with Priscilla as she showed off a bag from her collection

The weekend saw Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, hosting some of the top names in the entertainment industry for her 21st birthday party.

Days after the celebration, Priscilla took to social media with a post that extended her sincere appreciation and gratitude to popular socialite, Prettymike, who was also in attendance.

Priscilla Ojo thanks Pretty Mike for N1m donation. Photo: @prettymikeoflagos/@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

According to Priscilla, the controversial socialite didn’t just attend but also showed support for her newly launched handmade bag line.

Prettymike donated a whopping N1 million to launch the bag line.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out a screenshot as seen below:

Toyin Abraham delivers moving speech at Priscilla's birthday

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was one of the celebs who graced Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s 21st birthday party.

The movie star had nothing but glowing words to say about the celebrant as she bragged about her being decent.

Toyin also thanked Priscy for not bringing pregnancy home and also for not putting her mother to shame.

In her words:

“My baby is extremely decent. I can vouch for her anywhere, anyday, anytime. Priscilla thank you, thank you for not disappointing us. Oshe ti oo gboyun wale, iyen ni o ba dun wa ju.”

Priscilla Ojo dazzles in lovely outfit for her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fashionista Priscilla Ojo stepped into her 21st year in style for her birthday.

The young businesswoman left no fashion stones unturned for her 21st birthday and took to her Instagram page to share both pre-birthday and birthday photos.

The fashionista and brand influencer, in anticipation of her birthday, shared some photos of herself looking pretty in a leather mini skirt which she paired with a red button shirt. She wore her hair in can rollers and sported a cute mini bag in black.

Source: Legit.ng