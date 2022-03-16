Fans vote Chioma Goodhair as the 'Best Dressed' at Priscilla Ojo's birthday bash

Popular hair entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu who is known as Chioma Goodhair was among the guest at Priscilla Ojo's birthday party

In the wake of the birthday party, the fashionista was voted as the best dressed guest by the celebrant's fans

Priscilla who turned 21 announced the launch of her bag line at her party which she revealed as Priscy Luxe

Days after Pricilla Ojo threw a lavish party in honour of her 21st birthday, the votes are in for who was the best dressed guest at the party.

In a poll carried out via her Instagram Story, Chioma Ikokwu who is better known as Chioma Goodhair emerged as winner.

In a poll, Chioma was placed alongside Priscilla's friend, Rachel Doll, and had 62 percent of the votes thereby making her the winner.

The Goodhair co-owner came through shinning in a gold embellished floor-length mermaid dress with an illusion neckline.

She wore her blond locks loosely, cascading her face and shoulders and sported flawless makeup.

Reactions to video of lady's outfit to Priscilla Ojo's party

A lady was the topic of discussion on social media following her appearance at Priscilla Ojo's 21st Hollywood-themed birthday party.

In the video which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting a huge ash-coloured ball dress.

The strapless tiered tulle dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a studded bodice, alongside elbow-length gloves in the same colour.

It turns out not so many people approved of her outfit as she has now been accused of trying to steal the spotlight from the celebrant.

Priscilla launches new bag line on birthday

Congratulations are in order for fashionista and brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, as she recently launched her bag line.

Priscilla who is the daughter of Nollywood celebrity, Iyabo Ojo, made the announcement during her birthday bash in honour of turning 21.

The bag line named Priscy Luxe already has a following of 11,000 on Instagram even though no post has been uploaded.

In a video posted by Goldmyne TV, the birthday gal is seen showcasing one of her bags with pride as three ladies stand behind her modelling other pieces from her line.

