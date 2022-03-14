Former BBNaija housemate Erica Nlewedim recently clocked a new age and she celebrated in style

The celebration didn’t stop on social media as the reality star hosted family, friends and colleagues at a beach house party in Lagos

BBNaija’s Maria, Dianne, Angel, Nini among others were spotted in fun videos from the event that made it to social media

Sunday, March 13, was all about former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Erica Nlewedim, who clocked a new age.

The reality star kicked off the celebration of her birthday by flooding her Instagram page with beautiful pictures specially taken to mark the occasion.

BBNaija Erica throws birthday party, Maria, Nini, Angel, others spotted. Photo: @ericanlewedim/@elitesforerica

Source: Instagram

In a caption that accompanied one of the posts, the BBNaija star wrote:

"Happy birthday to me I pray this new year is the happiest and most peaceful and productive with very minimal stress in my life so far! In Jesus name amen."

See the lovely pictures below:

Beach house party

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t go down on social media alone as Erica also made sure to treat her people to a nice time.

The celebrant threw a star-studded beach house party that saw fellow BBNaija reality stars in attendance as well as other popular faces in the entertainment industry.

Maria, Liquorose, Dianne, Angel among others showed up to celebrate with one of their own.

Check out videos as seen online below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Erica

mariachikebenjamin said:

"Happy birthday beautiful! Wishing you Gods love, peace and more wins now and always."

esther_biade said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart, Such a stunner."

moshoodat said:

"Fine Girl! Happy Birthday my Pisces Queen."

lindaosifo said:

"Happy Birthday to you gorgeous! endless love and blessings."

kaishaofficial_ said:

"Happy birthday Erica Gods blessings always."

queenmercyatang said:

"Happy birthday Star Girl my beautiful mama❤️❤️ you’re amazing Erica. I love you and will always love you."

