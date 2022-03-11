Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora, has been enjoying her time abroad, supposedly on vacation

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows the Double Wahala star slaying in different stylish ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at these fashionable pieces and how the curvy celeb rocked them

Cee-C has proven over the years to know her onions when it comes to fashion and style and this, fans continue to see with every outfit she rocks.

Real name Cynthia Nwadiora, the Big Brother Naija reality star started off the year with a trip to Europe and appears to be having a fun time there.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four stylish looks the TV has rocked so far.

Check them out below:

1. Cee-C in green

The BBNaija star came through with the cool vibes in a green and black ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She rocked a green blouse underneath a trench coat in the same shade and paired the look with some black fitted pants and high-platform boots.

The pretty lady struck a pose with a bird in hand.

2. Cee-C in shorts

The TV star and top brand influencer went for an easy-breezy vibe with this look.

Here, she rocked a cream sleeveless turtleneck top which she tucked into a pair of black leather shorts, flaunting her curves.

She paired the look with some white Timberland boots.

3. Cee-C in monochrome

Looking like yet another stylish character from Emily In Paris, Cee-C came through with the slay - as per usual.

She rocked a monochrome mini-set in the popular houndstooth print.

The reality star paired the look with a black beret, long-strap bag and a pair of black heels.

4. Cee-C in a stylish coat

To keep warm but in a fashionable style, the fashionista rocked an army green sleeveless puffer coat.

She wore the coat over a black long sleeve top, a pair of black leggings and some white sneakers.

The curvy lady had dark shades on as she enjoyed the sun.

Wardrobe essentials for hot weather

No matter where you live, you’re probably battling some heat right about now and are probably also wondering how you can afford to stay stylish in the scorching heat.

Well, if this is you then you have nothing to worry about as Legit.ng is here to help!

We recently curated some easy tips that are not only going to have you looking cool but staying cool amid the heat as well.

Source: Legit.ng