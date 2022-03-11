A popular Lagos socialite identified as Hajia Montai has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the cost of asoebi

According to the businesswoman, party organisers should consider their guests when setting high prices for their asoebi

Reacting to her post which has gone viral, many internet users agreed with her as they shared their thoughts on the issue

While owambes featuring stylish asoebi may be fun to attend - or watch - the monies spent to achieve this isn't always as fun.

Lagos socialite and businesswoman, Hajia Montai, recently urged party organisers to make their asoebi fabrics affordable for their guests as most people often have more than one event in a month.

Hajia Montai is advocating for asoebi fabrics to be more affordable. Photo credit: Hajia Montai

According to her, most of the asoebi she buys are worn only once and often cost between N60k to N100k.

Explaining further, she wrote:

"We know its the love you have for us that is why you are inviting us but aso ebi money wan kill us ooo. Please help us ooo. The only one acceptable to me now is marriage aso ebi but not expensive and good quality. Any other aso ebi I beg lets be calling colors."

Social media users react

adediwurablarkgold:

"Mummy, I don resign from buying Aso-ebi oooo It's either I come your party without Aso-ebi and spray you money or I buy aso ebi and stay at home Iya meji ko gbodo je oku igbe ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

official_puffyclothing:

"Painful part after buying the Aso Ebi 60k n. Tailoring 15k.. when the couples wan breakup they no go announced it."

velvetbackside:

"Do you know the worst thing? They will sell aso ebi with greed and won't make provisions for food. Instead they'll be changing clothes like onion. After showing off jewelry and clothes. .nothing for guests. Why can't they deploy gains of their aso ebi to cater for guests? My new policy is not to buy any aso ebi except you are dear to me. Although I dash most of the outfits out but ka ma puro, I'm tired of buying cheap clothes( at exorbitant prices.) that I cannot confidently wear to other functions. If I get to a party and realise the noise is more than care, I pocket my money and go home. Iya mefa o le wa je mi po. Buy cloth,buy petrol, pay for make up, dress up, change money and travel and yet nothing nothing...biko this is 2022."

alubankudiaishat:

"I've reduced my aso ebi unless they're close friends. I give money instead. too many junks in my waRdrobe jare."

omoalare1:

"I don't like that idea for anything except the aso ebi is 6k to 10k Ankara sha."

niniola_247:

"Well said mama,small Asoebi with celebrant outrageous prices.some dnt even worth it ma."

ipinlese_talkshow:

"Louder please ma, nah you fit talk an o, I don talk tire, now aso ebi is starting from 100k now, no 25k, no 40k anymore, and if you no buy! Fight don start"

