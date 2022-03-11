A gorgeous lady identified as Sosa recently caused a buzz on social over her asoebi look to an event

A photo of her sitting, dressed in a corset bodice dress, showing off her tiny waist has gone viral online

Many fashion lovers have reacted to the photo, questioning how she is able to breathe in the seemingly tight dress

While every female Nigerian fashion lover seems to be a fan of the corset bodice look, it appears there are limits to how far they are willing to go to slay in it.

A beautiful lady identified as Sosa recently had internet users talking over her choice of outfit to an event.

The photos of Sosa's corset dress have gone viral. Credit: @lord.sosa

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos which seems to have caught the attention of many, Sosa is seen sitting on a bed, dressed in a fitted yellow dress with a red gele.

However, the size of her waist in the seemingly tight dress gave people quite the reason to talk.

Check out the post below:

Is she breathing? Social media ask

thequeenstelz_:

"I hope she can breathe."

sabadanladi;

"Make una dey calm down, waist no be beauty."

vee_ajoku:

"Who Dey breathe????? Definitely not her."

crystal_amarachi:

"Free her and let her breath bikonu. We are plenty wey no get tiny waist. My sister be free."

thetitilope:

"Can she breathe well? Which kain thing be this?"

amara_funky:

"Is she breathing?"

ijay_elizabeth:

"Beautiful but i feel they should make dresses in a way that she will be comfortable so that she can breathe at least."

lavenderluxuryplace:

"Not till you intestines twist inside cloth will you guys stop...even the kidney dey beg sef."

oyeoku:

"Looks too tight and uncomfortable. But she definitely snatched."

lifeofmunachi:

"Hmm. The discomfort."

nikkypetite:

"I’m here thinking how will she eat? Because, it can’t be me o."

