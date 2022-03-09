Former BBNaija season 4 star, Tuoyo, has got many people talking on social media after making a statement about ladies

The reality star called out ladies who are fond of going out and insisted that they have tendencies of being promiscuous

Nigerian social media users have come for Tuoyo, most of them feel he is not correct about the statement

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem star, Tuoyo, has ignited quite a controversial talking point on social media and fans are in for it.

The reality star took to his Instagram story channel to call out ladies who are usually fun-loving and always outside.

Tuoyo shaded girls who always go out.

Source: Instagram

Tuoyo said such ladies have the tendencies of being promiscuous and Nigerians are not in agreement with his submission.

According to him:

"Any girl that goes outside all the time (we outside girls) trust me Ashewo dey her eye."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians didn't agree with Tuoyo

Social media users slammed Tuoyo over the controversial statement.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Affordable_collection:

"But motivational speaker said we should go outside so we can find husband."

Official_alexp:

"What about guys that go out all the time?"

Ayomide_pamilerin:

"But I love to be outside with my friends most of the time."

Janecherish_:

"Coming from a runs boy."

Gspear_wielder:

"You that go out all the time, wetin Dey your eye?"

Overdse.sandy:

"I am happy not every men have your kind of mentality."

Iember_susu:

"I go out alot and I like it, makes me feel alive."

Im_sheila00:

"No be today I kukuma know say ashawo dey our eyes nah now una just dey notice."

