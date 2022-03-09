Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has opened up about her love for ankara prints and how far it has brought her

The award-winning Afrobeats goddess revealed in a recent tweet that she was often teased about her love for African prints

Sharing a photo of herself in yet another Ankara ensemble, she revealed that she has been made an ambassador for an ankara manufacturing company

Yemi Alade has urged fans to always stand for what they believe in, following her ambassadorial appointment by Hollantex, an Ankara manufacturing company.

In a recent post shared on her official Twitter page, the music superstar revealed that while she received praises from some people over her love for Africa prints, others teased her about it.

The singer revealed she was teased for wearing ankara outfits. Photo credit: Yemi Alade

Source: Instagram

However, despite criticisms over her love for Ankara she got a deal with the fabric manufacturing company.

In her words:

"Some people called me names while some praised me for using Ankara fabric so often.I just want to remind you to stand for something or fall for everything! Love what you love passionately and let the nay sayers eat Hay all day. Today I'm Powered by #Hollantex fabric Manufacturers"

See post below:

Internet users react to Alade's post on her love for ankara prints

@Nnebuogo_ukpe:

"I personally love Ankara fabrics a lot. I could do anything with them. If I have my way, they'll be my official wear."

@De_PrincePaul:

"They don't know what you know. They can say from their perspective but you knows why you do what you do. No explanation."

@Nnadivic3:

"I support you with a full chest. Keep representing our heritage."

@OsakhorM:

"Mama Africa always representing ♥️"

@UdengwuL:

"You are soo beautiful in this Ankara. Love it "

@Olagold55:

"Original Mama Mama Africa ❤❤ fully representing. ❤❤"

Source: Legit.ng