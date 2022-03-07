Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, recently wowed her fans with photos of herself in a gorgeous African print dress

The TV star and top brand influencer rocked a Kente dress in honour of Ghana's 65th Independence Day celebration

This comes shortly after media personality, Stephanie Coker was spotted rocking a similar design with the Titan queen

Nigerian reality star Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha is one celebrity who gets it right when it comes to fashion and style and this time is no different.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother, Tacha never fails to celebrate her mother's home country, and on the 65th anniversary of their Independence Day, she made sure to come through in style.

The reality star donned a Kente dress. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page of 3 million followers, the reality star shared numerous photos alongside videos of herself donning a stunning and vibrant mermaid dress made from Kente - a popular Ghanaian fabric.

The dress was designed by Tolu Bally, featured leg-of-mutton sleeves and an illusion plunging neckline with applique.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She kept her hair wrapped in a dashiki fabric and sported scarlet lips.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Style twins: Reality star Tacha and Stephanie Coker rock similar styles

When it comes to fashion and style, most people often strive to create a unique style of expression.

However, every once in a while we find celebrity fashionistas rocking the same looks, like Tacha and Stephanie Coker.

The reality star, some weeks ago, left fans in awe of her gorgeousness when she rocked a green dress designed by top womenswear brand, Tolu Bally.

A few days after Tacha debuted the look on her page, media girl Stephanie shared photos of herself in a similar look.

Destiny Etiko comes top in fashionista's list of stars with poor dress sense

A Nigerian lady identified as Esther Chioma (@xclusively_xter) recently made a list of some female Nigerian celebrities that she believes need to up their fashion game.

In a video that she initially shared on Tiktok, Chioma took her time explaining what she felt was wrong with these celebrity styles.

In her list comprising of three ladies - Simi, DJ Cuppy and actress Destiny Etiko, Chioma advised them to get personal stylists in order to dress better.

Source: Legit.ng