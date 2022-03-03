Big Brother Naija reality star and top influencer, Tacha, has been slaying effortlessly ever since the beginning of 2022

With designer Xtrabrides and celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss in her corner, Tacha's looks as seen online have been major hits

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven memorable times the reality star came through with the stylish looks

Tacha has undoubtedly come a long way as regards fashion and style, and she continues to wow her fans - and win over her haters too!

With barely three months into the year 2022, Tacha has already rocked some memorable and breath-taking looks that have served as major fashion inspiration.

The reality star has rocked some stylish pieces so far in 2022. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Tacha in illusion cutout red dress

She started the year in a fiery number designed by Airla Hills and styled by Medlin Boss.

The illusion cutout dress designed with a shimmery fabric was form-fitting and flattered the reality star's silhouette.

She rocked a long braided ponytail and some gold dropping earrings.

2. Tacha in asoebi look

On this day, the reality star had fans buzzing with excitement when photos of the look surfaced online.

Everything from the cut to the drama sleeves spelt perfection. The dress featured an illusion neckline, a cute bow at the back and a little train to give it that royal touch.

The entire look was designed by Xtrabrides and styled by Medlin boss.

3. Tacha in white

She came through looking extra in this pristine look by Xtrabride Lagos as she announced she had signed some major deals.

The cold shoulder long-sleeved floor-length dress featured some pearls heavily embedded on the dress.

Once again, she paired the look with a sleek ponytail.

4. Tacha in Tolu Bally

The reality star, some weeks ago, left fans in awe of her gorgeousness when she rocked a green dress designed by top womenswear brand, Tolu Bally.

The two-piece dress featured a green skirt worn underneath a top made from mesh fabric and an elaborate bow designed in the front.

Media personality, Stephanie Coker was also spotted rocking the design.

5. Tacha's Valentine look

Just like several other Nigerian celebrities, the TV gal came through with the sauce for Valentine's Day.

She rocked a min dress with drama sleeves and illusion cutout detailing around the bodice.

She rocked a bold makeup and wore her hair in a high bun.

6. Tacha in green

The reality star glowed in a shimmering green dress by XtraBrides Lagos.

While her glam team remains the aforementioned designer and stylist, Medlin Boss, another thing Tacha clearly loves is ponytail hairstyles.

In the photos, the dress which has a silver applique around the bust area, features heavy use of green feathers.

7. Tacha in checkered look

And for the final look, Tacha rocked a triple-checkered print ensemble.

She shared photos of herself rocking a blazer over a bralette and a pair of high-waisted wide-leg pants, all of which had different checkered pritns.

She rocked a high-ponytail with two locs of hair on both sides of her face.

Tacha has, over the past few years, proven to be quite the fashionista and remains a heavy style influencer on social media.

