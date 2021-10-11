The Isiagu is an African wear peculiar to the Igbo tribe. Everything from the texture to the lion head design is unique and it has got a lot of people falling in love with it.

A material not worn by many initially except those conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Isiagu - which means lion head - has grown quite popular on the fashion scene among the people of eastern Nigeria and beyond.

Isiagu has been used for lovely bridal looks Photo credit:traditionalweddingng

These days, more brides are rocking the Isiagu fabric in different style for their big day and it is beautiful to see.

Wore mostly by men as a pullover shirt similar to the dashiki, the Isiagu has become pretty popular among the ladies, especially brides.

From mermaid dresses to ball gowns, the ways to rock his look seems endless.

If you’re an intending bride who wants a piece of the Isiagu pie but you aren’t sure what style to go for, then you’re in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of nine Isiagu styles to rock for your big day!

Check them out below:

More styles for brides

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

Traditional wedding looks in Nigeria - no matter the tribe - often consists of at least three things: beads, asoke and lace. For the northern brides, henna drawings are a big thing while Edo brides are known for rocking multiple coral beads.

Bride rocks simple look

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

