A lady has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced in which she is seen eating a meal of chips and burger

In the video, the lady who sports extra long artificial nails is seen struggling to lift her burger due to the length of the nails

The video has sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom have questioned the rationale behind keeping such a length

When it comes to standing out in style, it appears there are no limits to how far people would go - regardless of how discomforting it can get.

This appears to be the case with a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger, @gossipmilltv, the lady is captured eating a meal of chips and a burger.

While she uses her sharp and extra-long stiletto-shaped peach nails as a fork to pick her chips, it gets quite tricky when she attempts to lift her burger.

The caption of the video reads:

"At least I made a plan to eat those fries."

Nigerians react to the video

_ekundharyor:

"Pele Aunty Crab."

soft_swiss:

"Congrats on your newly acquired fork ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

assumpta_chizoba:

"See how person will just stay and decided to punish herself because of fashion."

manlike_rex:

"No follow this one fight oh she go give you marks."

iamkingdinero1:

"Lemme take it that she did it only because she wanted to make this videos."

itisbobby:

"Giving urself unnecessary punishment."

the.ifeoluwa__:

"Some people just like stress."

dark_skinned_simi:

"How is she even doing other things omo."

Source: Legit.ng