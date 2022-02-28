Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Diane Russet, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday

The Pepper Dem star shared several photos from her shoot in which she dressed in a dark golden ensemble

This comes almost two weeks after 2018 Double Wahala star, Alex Unusual marked her birthday in style

February 28 holds a special place in the heart of Diane Russet and all her fans as the reality star turns a year older.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star took to her Instagram page to celebrate in style.

The BBNaija star turned a year older. Photo credit: @diane.russet

Source: Instagram

Just like her colleagues, Diane made sure to serve fans with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

In the numerous photos shared, the actress/influencer donned a gorgeous dark gold look, giving off serious African royalty vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Wrapping her hair in a high turban, she rocked a thigh-slit dress with drama sleeves.

Her makeup and jewellery complemented her earth-tone shoot.

The look was designed by SomobySomo and styled by Medlin Boss.

Swipe to see more photos below:

It's an 11/10: Nigerians rate lady's recreation of Mercy Aigbe's birthday look

A beautiful lady has since been applauded on social media for recreating one of Mercy Aigbe's birthday looks.

Recall in January, the newlywed Nollywood star shared several photos of herself in different fabulous ensembles, one of which was a beaded off-shoulder dress.

Well, it certainly didn't take long before the look got recreated by a fashionista who appeared to have done a pretty impressive job of it.

A night of glitz and glam: Mercy Aigbe, 9 others slay at Faithia Balogun's party

Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, recently threw a party in honour of her 53rd birthday and several celebrities came through in style!

The birthday owambe saw different movie stars rocking beautifully designed asoebi dresses that undoubtedly turn heads and served as major fashion inspirations to many style lovers.

The birthday bash which took place in Lagos, boasted of a cocktail of different fashion and styles, thanks to the gorgeous fashionistas in attendance.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten movie stars who slayed their looks.

Source: Legit.ng