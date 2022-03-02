A video of a fashion designer exhibiting one of his works has since gone viral on social media sparking reactions

Identified as Sam Maxer, the designer is seen showcasing the 'self-immolation' dress by setting fire to the dress on a model

Many internet users have criticised the work, tagging it 'dangerous and stupid' as the model appeared scared as well

There are no limits to how far people are willing to go in order to bring to life their creative imaginations.

Fashion designer, Sam Macer, recently caused tongues to wag online after he posted an Instagram video, unveiling one of his designs.

The video of the dress on fire has sparked reactions. Credit: @aidangreazewood @kingofthecoco

Source: Instagram

In the clip which has since gone viral, the 20-year-old designer is seen setting fire to a dress modelled by a lady identified on Instagram as Popping Baring.

The ensemble is comprised of a steel covered metal hoop skirt, fire retardant underskirt and ruched top.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While the fire slowly goes up in flames, Baring appears to be scared as she constantly keeps looking down on the burning skirt with what appears to be a concerned expression on her face.

Internet users react to the trending video

Well, Mace may have been proud of his work but quite a number of social media users do not seem impressed by the design.

Check out some comments below:

ohh.jupiter_:

"She's scared asf standing there, just look at her face."

cdgiinc_geo:

"Stupid things that people do to obtain attention."

sajedehzareei:

"It's a great creativity as far it's a great stupidity."

zippymaus:

"Ya never see a man doing this to another man, do you? What women are put through for "fashion" is a crime."

debzcortez:

"Why do you show to us this dangerous stupidity?"

hunbunkitty_dmag:

"Who would wear that? To where? What for? Even the model was just forced by her professionalism if the creator made this just so people could take picture of it while the wearer was feeling unsafe, idk what u call that. You decide."

andralorenza:

"she looks uncomfortable."

jory.bohliga:

"Then what? I attend the party on FIRE?"

vaniasto.engquimufpr:

"What's the purpose?"

Heelarious: Nigerians reacts as lady shares photos of shoes made of concrete

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how far (crazy) people can get when turning their imagination into reality.

A Twitter user identified as @caritadediosa recently went wild with her imagination and created solid shoes!

Taking to Twitter, she shared photos of the shoes which were in raw and rough form.

Source: Legit.ng