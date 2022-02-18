Every weekend in Nigeria promises the thrill and buzz of owmabe parties and with these are the stylish belles that turn up for this event looking fabulous in asoebi styles.

From conservative to flashy and daring looks, best believe that the ladies always come through with their A-game.

Some style inspirations. Photo credit:@timmie_yo_, @marolyna.xx and @tolubally

Source: Instagram

If you're planning on slaying at that upcoming event and you have no clue what to make with your asoebi fabric, then you're in the right place.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of 10 beautiful styles to draw inspiration from.

Check it out below:

Look 1

Bring all the drama in this gorgeous ankara dress with a black lace bodice.

Look 2

This mono ruffle strap look with the applique bodice and floor-length tail is certainly one way to achieve elegance.

Look 3

Show some skin in this illusion neckline dress with a thigh-high slit.

Look 4

This gorgeous look will certainly make people go green with envy especially if you have curves in the right places.

Look 5

Ditch the conventional asoebi wedding look for a red dress like this stunning diva in this sleek look.

Look 6

This mermaid-style red lace dress with a black bodice screams fashionista diva!

Look 7

Fashion designer, Tolu Bally, is certainly one of the go-to fashionistas to draw style inspirations from.

Look 8

If you lean towards daring and revealing asoebi styles then this one is undoubtedly for you.

Look 9

This yellow and black corset look is a sure way to turn heads at that event.

Look 10

Since no bride loves to be outshined at her own wedding, this bridal look is perfect for non-wedding owambe events.

With these styles and many more, choosing the perfect style for that upcoming event shouldn't be so difficult!

