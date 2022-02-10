The much-anticipated Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you're reading this, then you've either have an at-home date with your significant other, some plans with friends or have booked a reservation at your favourite restaurant.

With all of these activities lined up, it is only say to assume that you've got your outfit already picked out for the V-Day.

And all that is left is the perfect hair and makeup to go with it.

Picking the right hairstyle for V-Day just got easier. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Natural Girl Wigs, Ini Dima-Okojie and Linda Osifo.

Well, you're in luck as we've done the legwork for you and found 10 stunning beauty looks for you to choose from

From bold and daring looks to more natural shades, you will certainly find a look that works for either daytime or nighttime.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated some fabulous and dreamy looks that will have him unable to take his eyes off you, even for a second!

1. Bejewelled ponytail

Just like reality star, Tacha, you can decide to rock a high ponytail and add some bling for pizzazz. Her gorgeous brown lippie works well with the updo.

2. Side-part dark curls

This wavy curls and red lipstick look is unarguably one of the easiest ways to achieve that fashionista look. Just like Laura Ikeji.

3. Long deadlocks

You can ditch the human hair look for a more African/boho vibe by rocking dark and long dreadlocks. For your makeup, you can either opt for the natural look or go bold with the lips.

4. Curly bangs

This is one way to get that laid-back effortlessly chic vibe. And like Tiwa Savage, sport a natural shade of makeup.

5. Curly bun

This high bun look with locks of hair on either side of your face will have you looking like a barbie and with red lips like Sharon Ooja, it is more than perfect!

6. French braids

Ini Dima-Okojie's French braids look is the perfect dreamy look. With fierce blue eyeshadow and some dotted cheekbone slay, turning heads will definitely come easy.

7. Thin braids

These curly-tipped thin box braids are in vogue right now and arguably one of the easiest braided look to style. Rock this Afrocentric look like Linda Osifo sporting an earth tone makeup.

8. Nancy Isime

If you're not big on long hair and whatnot, get on the big chop train like Nancy Isime. Although cutting one's hair for Valentine's Day is a tad bit dramatic, this is an easy way to look chic and edgy - with the right makeup on of course.

9. Big side-part afro

For the ladies big on representing natural hair, look chic and fabulous in this afrokinky wig. You can either keep the makeup natural or go bold with it.

10. Afro ponytail

This kinky textured ponytail is another look perfect for ladies rocking their natural hair. ANd whatever makeup you decide to pair with this will most likely work.

Whether you're going on a date or just feel like getting all dolled up, find your inspiration right here!

