If you're looking for excuses to dress up, look no further as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Even if you’re not a big fan of "Lover's Day", February 14 is a great time to celebrate all your loved ones, and the perfect excuse to look fabulous.

Rather than scrambling to put together an ensemble a few hours before Valentine’s Day date night though, you might as well plan ahead to save yourself some stress.

Some Valentine Day outfit inspirations. Photo credit: Linda Osifo, Eniola Badmus, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Lucky for you, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight stylish Valentine's Day outfits just for you.

Check them out below:

1. Liquorose

The BBNaija star recently photos of herself in a pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit and a cowl neck.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Osas Ighodaro

The movie star and event host recently released some photos of herself ahead of Valentine's Day and they are pure style goals for that day!

3. Tolu Bally

Opt for something more daring and steamy like this designer's green mini dress which she paired with a pair of studded pumps.

4. Linda Osifo

This beautiful silk earth-tone dress is everything gorgeous and perfect. This is certainly one way to slay on Valentine's Day.

5. Alex Unusual

This fabulous cut-out mini dress is certainly a winner if you want that head-turning effect on Valentine's Day.

6. Dorathy

Mini dresses shouldn't be the only way to slay on that day as midi dresses just like the one Dorathy has on in this photo is perfect too.

7. Kiekie

Stick to the theme of the day and opt for a red thigh-high slit dress like Kiekie in this gorgeous sequin number.

8. Eniola Badmus

Big girls can totally slay on that day too with the right outfit. This ruched dress Badmus dons in the photo below is one easy way to look chic and fabulous on that day.

Whether you’re aiming for a low-key vibe or embracing your inner bombshell, these looks are more than perfect for you!

Switch up your looks like Vee, 7 other celebrities rocking braided hairstyles

Protective hairstyles are some of the stylish ways to keep your natural hair in good condition and this appears to be what some of your favourite celebrities are doing.

From box braids to cornrows, goddess braids and everything in between, no matter your hair type or length, there’s bound to be a black braided hairstyle, just for you.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight celebrities who rocked braided hairstyles in different gorgeous ways.

Source: Legit.ng