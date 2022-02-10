For many people, a woman’s hair is one of the most important features of her beauty and this often explains why some go above and beyond to maintain that beauty.

However, there are those who aren’t as attached to their hair as perhaps, they aren’t defined by it.

In the Nigerian entertainment industry, there are some beautiful ladies who have been keeping their hair short and slaying the look effortlessly.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five celebrities rocking a low cut hairstyle. Check them out below:

1. DJ Cuppy

The popular music disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter left quite a lot of people stunned when she did the big chop on the last day of 2021. Cuppy is currently sporting a pink low cut and is so far, killing it.

2. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood star and media personality is known for her talent as well as her signature blonde haircut. Although she occasionally rocks wigs for movie roles, the gorgeous TV gal has remained consistent with her look.

3. Saskay

The Big Brother Naija reality star has been melting hearts with her impeccable sense of style. While she sports wigs on some occasions, the Shine Ya Eyes star always reverts to her dark short hairstyle.

4. Eva Alordiah

The rapper and entrepreneur has, for the longest time, been known for her punk hairstyle which she sometimes switches up by adding highlights. Known for her impressive spoken word art, Eva has maintained her signature hairstyle for the longest time.

5. Destiny Etiko

The epic movie star has been sporting a vibrant shade of blond for a while now and she’s been doing it fashionably too. Just like Isime, the actress also occasionally wears wigs for movie roles and photo shoots.

Not every lady loves to keep long hair. For these celebrities, keeping their hair short is their most preferred way to slay.

