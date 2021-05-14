The 90s were an interesting time especially on the fashion scene and at a time when social media was non-existent, the Nigerian film stars were the main influencers taking fashion risks and boldly setting trends.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

From outrageous wigs and braids, disturbingly tight low-rise pants and blouses down to their riotous makeup and excessive use of jewelries, the 90s was an era filled with numerous fashion highlights.

However, as ridiculous as some of these trends may appear to some people now, there are some 90s trends that are slowly taking over the fashion scene once again and it seems a lot of people are here for them.

Below are six 90s fashion trends back in vogue:

1. Durags

Back in the 90s, the designated bad boy or thug in a Nollywood film either had a durag on or a bandana tied in an askew manner.

These days, it has become a norm for even ladies to wear it as it isn't just a fashion statement but also used as a grooming material to form hair waves.

Nigerian artists such as Teni, Fireboy, are lovers of the Durag.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Durags were the staple looks for the 'bad boy' in Nollywood. Photo credit: @nolly.babes, @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

2. Bandana and tie-back tops

Davido's ex-fiancee, Chioma Rowland and BBNaija star, Nengi, caused a buzz on social media when they both rocked the scarf tie-back top.

However, they aren't the first to rock this look. Back in the 90s, it was a common trend to see a scarf or a bandana been used as a top.

Below is a movie scene with Rita Dominic in a scarf top.

Scarfs and other tie-back tops are hot right now. Photo credit: @thechefchi, @nengiofficial, @nolly.babes, @yung.nolly

Source: Instagram

3. Bootcuts jeans

This is another trend currently back in vogue and a lot of people are happily ditching their pencil trousers for it.

While low-rise bootcuts were the in-thing back in the days, high-waisted bootcuts are what's cool these days.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson back in the days, and Linda Ikeji. Photo credit: @nolly.babes, @lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

4. 90s sunglasses

This is one of the trends back in vogue that requires an ample amount of confidence to pull off. Back in the days, the likes of Jim Iyke, Stephanie Okereke rocked this look with elegance and class.

Currently popular among the 'alte' fashion scene, these types of sunglasses ae considered pretty cool.

Stephenie Okekere-Idahosa and Jim Iyke sure knew how to rock. Photo credit: @c.a.s.a.b.l.a.n.c.a_, @nolly.babes

Source: Instagram

5. Bucket hats

This is another accessory currently trending and a lot of people seem to jumped on this trend. It is very hippie and at the same time stylish. While it is popular among celebrities, it is also very affordable for the regular girl/boy next door.

Bucket hats are bag in vogue. Photo credit: @nolly.babes, @nina_ivy_, @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

6. Baguette Bags

These mini bags used to be a hot thing back in the days and it has slowly re-emerged as a trendy bag that almost every lady has in her closet.

Cute and portable, the baguette bag - named after a long, narrow French loaf - is just big enough to carry the most important things.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Uche Elendu with a Burberry-design bag in a movie. Photo credit: @nolly.babes, @princessaudu

Source: Instagram

After several decades, these trends are back with a bang and it is simply amazing to see!

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has undoubtedly left her mark in the Nigerian entertainment scene. The Nollywood star whose stellar performances have earned her awards and the hearts of many home video lovers, has built quite the career for herself.

However, while the curvaceous star's skills as an actor earned her the love of many, her sense of style in her earlier years in the industry didn't exactly get many nods of approval.

Spotlighting her fashion evolution, Legit.ng has gathered eight interesting times the actress graced the red carpet - from her worst to her best looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit