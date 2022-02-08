Protective hairstyles are some of the stylish ways to keep your natural hair in good condition and this appears to be what some of your favourite celebrities are doing.

From box braids to cornrows, goddess braids and everything in between, no matter your hair type or length, there’s bound to be a black braided hairstyle, just for you.

Some celebrities rocking braided hairstyles. Photo credit: @veeiye, @sharonooja and @lilyafe

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight celebrities who rocked braided hairstyles in different gorgeous ways.

1. Vee

The beautiful BBNaija star and singer shared photos of herself rocking a black Ghana weaving with a parting in the middle.

2. Yemi Alade

The stylish singer recently shared photos of herself rocking honey blond tiny box braids with curly tips.

3. Sharon Ooja

The talented Nollywood actress shared a mirror selfie of herself sporting chunky long twists which she styled in a high ponytail.

4. Ayra Starr

The Bloody Samaritan crooner ditched her signature red braids for a new hairdo - long black braids with white highlights in front.

5. Temi Otedola

The beautiful fashionista shared photos of herself rocking a braided ponytail done in large chunks.

6. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress and entrepreneur shared photos of herself slaying her long cornrows in black.

7. Linda Osifo

This ebony beauty slayed her beautiful thin braids with curly tips, styling the look in a side part in some photos shared on her Instagram page.

8. Liquorose

The BBNaija star and top brand influencer shared photos of herself rocking a chunky box braided wig in black and it is stunning.

These top braiding styles are stylish and perfect for anyone with natural - or permed - hair.

