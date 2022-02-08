Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide recently hit 1 million followers on Tiktok and has celebrated the feat

The Pepper Dem/ MTV's The Challenge star took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dress like the famous Nike Davies-Okundaye

In December 2021, TVC's The View presenters left social media users in awe after they shared photos and videos of how they dressed like Davies-Okundaye

BBNaija star, Tacha, was the latest celebrity to pay homage to Nigerian batik and Adire textile designer, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye.

The reality star donned an adire boubou dress. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @nikeartfoundation

Source: Instagram

Tacha is unarguably one of the most influential Nigerian celebrities in recent time and gaining 1 million followers on Tiktok is yet another clear proof.

To celebrate, she took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dressed in a blue and white adire boubou dress and gele, with an big coral neckpiece, just like Davies-Okundaye.

The textile queen's iconic style remains a staple of every Afrocentric woman. From her adire boubou dresses, elaborately styled geles down to her heavy use of jewellery, Davies-Okundaye has undoutedly created a name for herself on the fashion scene.

Watch Tacha's video below:

An African themed Christmas: TVC presenters dress up as Yeye Nike Okundaye

In December 2021, TVC's The View presenters left social media users in awe after they shared photos and videos of how they dressed the part for their African themed Christmas on the show.

The ladies which include Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Mariam Longe, Yeni Kuti and Obiagulu Ugboh, wowed their fans when they opted to appear on the show dressed as Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye.

She is known for her elaborately styled geles to her boubou dresses down to her heavy use of jewellery, and the ladies of the Your View show came through with the looks!

Source: Legit.ng