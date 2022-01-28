Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon when it comes to creating amazing pieces and her fans are here for it!

The celebrity stylist has, over the years, proven to be an outside-the-box thinker when it comes to making creative pieces and this time is no different.

The designer has left many in awe of her new design.



She recently left her fans and followers stunned when she took to her Instagram page to share photos of her latest design, an interesting nod to eco-fashion.

In the photos, the mother of three is seen rocking a ball gown completely made of green leaves. Along with a headpiece in the same material, she sported white elbow-length gloves and posed beside a white horse, giving the look a Victorian vibe.

She opened up about the effort and human resources put into creating the artistic piece, revealing it took 35 people.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"The end Result is what I live for Atimes people don’t know the efforts we put into our craft Shot this At Botanical at university of Ibadan , went with 35 of my crew , Hair , makeup , students, stylist, Dop crew etc , it’s takes a village to style my shoots and a lot of millions, but what I do is on is just results I want."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

symplymide1:

"Forget na king u be u Sabi dis work plus u too fine."

bucanni_ventures_:

"Only the fashion goddess ❤️"

anointed1128:

"Speechless when i see the end result of this gown, you are the best darling."

offical_stelzdaniels:

"God bless the works of ur hands❤️❤️❤️❤️ I get my inspiration from u❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sheedah_designz:

"Wow! This is mind-blowing, I must say. One and only King of Queens I stan this look is explosive. The making, end result, pose, hair...all top notch! Real heavy on the PERIOD . If only creativity is human❤️❤️"

horllaremmanuel:

"This is gorgeous and incredible ....you can't get elsewhere "

