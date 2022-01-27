When it comes to the art of sophistication in fashion and style, one textile pattern that stands out with its versatility is the houndstooth print.

Although the houndstooth prides itself as a gender-neutral fabric that also cuts across all ages, more female than male Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking this trend.

The celebrities have jumped on the trendy look. Photo credit: Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie and Idia Aisien.

Source: Instagram

With the effortlessly cool aura it delivers, who can blame them! This is one of the most iconic and recognizable patterns - it’s such a classic that it’s never out of fashion.

Below are six fashionista celebrities in houndstooth:

1. Sharon Ooja

In this photo, the Nollywood actress rocked a gorgeous two-piece mini skirt suit in the popular pattern

2. Ini Dima-Okojie

In 2020, the Smart Money Woman actress shared some photos of herself rocking a sleek mini dress in houndstooth and black sleeves.

3. Esther Biade

The BBNaija reality star sported a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts in a bolder version of the houndstooth pattern and paired the look with some white sneakers.

4. Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lilian, came through with the curves in a pair of leggings and a short-sleeved top, sporting a pair of Yves Saint Laurent shoes.

5. Jackie B

The Shine Ya Eyes star rocked a long-sleeved bodysuit in the pattern with a zipper feature in the front.

6. Idia Aisien

The beautiful fashionista and fast-rising Nollywood actress was a beauty to behold in this puffy-sleeved knee-length dress which she paired with red sandals.

Houndstooth fabric has been a staple in fashion ever since, incorporated into clothing, shoes, and accessories and we are totally here for the timeless trend.

