Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, is one talented screen goddess whose stellar performances has earned her the love and respect of many. Interestingly, her sense of style seems to be sharing the spotlight too.

A brief trip to the 58-year-old Nollywood veteran's Instagram shows that she is all for comfort but never compromises on her elegance and classiness.

The actress has a thing for adire looks. Photo credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

More interesting is her glaring love for adire fabrics. Scattere across her social media page are photos of the King Of Boy star in different adire ensembles and we are loving it so far.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten fabulous times the actress looked stunning in adire.

Check them out below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Look 1

In this series of photos, the actress rocks a white graphic t-shirts underneath two-tone pair of dungarees with a matching headwrap.

Look 2

Here, she rocks a two-piece ensemble with the top partly made of blue and white adire fabric and denim, just like the bottom.

Look 3

In this photo, she opts for something more vibrant as she dons a yellow and green dresss, sporting a curly afro hair.

Look 4

In this photo, she donned a gorgeous number, rocking a ball-sleeved jacket over a pair of wide-legged pants in two-tone green adire.

Look 5

For the fifth look, she sported a black and blue adire dress with see-through sleeves, and a matching headwrap

Look 6

For one of birthday looks, she rocked a pink and green adire dress with the top part in a smock design.

Look 7

In this photo, she rocked a multi-colured tiered dress with a lace sleeve.

Look 8

In this photo, she rocked a pair of purple pants with a long-tail blouse and a gorgeous smile on her face.

Look 9

Here, the actress spelled class in this purple maxi dress made from satin and adire fabric combination.

Look 10

For the King Of Boys shoots, she stunned in a blue and black adire print dress.

With a stunning collection of adire ensembles, it won't be out of place to dubb her the 'King of Adire fashion'.

Lady in Iro and Buba at AFCON wow internet users

Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with reactions to a trending photo of a beautiful woman among the supporters' club for Super Eagles at AFCON 2022.

If there is anything more beautiful than a Nigerian woman, it is definitely a patriotic one in all her glory!

Just recently, a photo of a woman at the stadium supporting the Super Eagles players surfaced online.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a green Asooke Iro and Buba with a white lace attached in the middle to make it look like the Nigerian flag.

Source: Legit.ng