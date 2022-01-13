One can never get enough of the cuteness that are maternity/family shoots and yet another lady has left many internet users in awe after photos from her adorable shoot with her baby surfaced online.

If you think pregnant women flaunting their bumps in heart-melting maternity shoots were the cutest things to ever be recreated, then think again.

The photos have melted hearts online. Photo credit: @facetyme_pictures

Source: Instagram

This pretty mother recently shared some photos with her newborn daughter, Jasmine, and they are pure perfection.

In the series of photos, the beautiful mother identified as Racheal sports a matching tiered pink tulle maxi dress with her bundle of joy who was asleep for the most part of the photoshoot.

Swipe to see photos below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions

Check out how some internet users have reacted below:

my_ebony:

"This will be me when my baby girl arrives. Amen."

kemiblack5:

"Congratulations I love d dress not like does once dat will always want to be naked cos of photoshoot."

braidsbymercy:

"Awwww."

yellowdaisyng:

"Super gorgeous."

ololadeajirera:

"Beautiful ❤️"

_ts_edna__:

"So perfect."

dia_the_brand:

"Love it."

Actress Seun Osigbesan and daughter rock matching outfits

For many mothers, sharing a beautiful bond with their children is something they strive for as the perks of having this are many - including rocking matching outfits that would leave people in awe.

Popular Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan, had, a while ago, celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with some adorable photos shared on social media.

Osigbesan, known for her role as Jennifer in the African Magic series, The Johnsons, made sure her daughter's birthday was a colourful one to remember as the duo had a heart-melting photoshoot to mark the day.

Serena Williams rocks matching outfits with her daughter

American professional athlete, Serena Williams may be high up there on the social radar and above the class of many people but she certainly isn't afraid to do certain 'regular' things especially when it comes to motherhood.

The tennis champion who is also a fashion designer, philanthropist among other things, never misses an opportunity to show off her adorable daughter, Olympia with billionaire hubby, Alexis Ohanian.

A trip through her Instagram page shows that she also loves to rock identical outfits with her little girl and it is just too adorable.

Source: Legit.ng