On January 19, 2022, Laura Ikeji and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and she has shared photos online.

The fashionista and brand influencer is not one to miss out on an opportunity to dress up and she certainly won't start on her wedding anniversary.

The fashionista marked five years of marriage with her husband. Photo credit: @lauraikeji

The mother of three shared some stunning new photos with her husband and they are nothing short of perfect.

Ogbonna sported a black waistcoat over a white button shirt and some black pants.

His fashion diva wife, on the other hand, donned a white ball gown with a thigh-high opening at the front and a vibrant yellow feather accent at the top.

The gorgeous dress was designed by top celebrity designer, Erica Moore and according to Laura, 'was created from scratch' in honour of her fifth wedding anniversary.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"5 yearssssss baby!!!! 5 years of being ya wife and the mother of ur kids, 5 years of loving and honouring you. 5 years of bliss. Happy wedding anniversary to us @ogbobekee1."

