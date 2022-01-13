When it comes to a list of Nigerian designers who make eye-popping creations, best believe Toyin Lawani is among the very top ones.

The celebrity designer has constantly proven that she indeed knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style, having been responsible for some incredible and buzz-worthy celebrity looks.

The designer shared photos of her creations. Credit: @tiannahsempire

Known for her jaw-dropping and sometimes crazy designs, it appears the mother of three has no intentions of ever slowing down.

Just recently, Lawani took to her business page to share photos of one of her latest designs and it is breathtaking as usual.

In the photos, she is seen posing in a heavily bejewelled dress with beaded structures around the shoulders giving a spiky feel, and also around her waist, forming some sort of peplum.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

