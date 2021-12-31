Nigerians have drawn a verdict on an outfit rocked by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney over its similarities or lack thereof with Burna Boy's look in August.

While celebrities tend to wear similar outfits often from the same design, it becomes pretty glaring when the differences on these outfits subtly - or not - confirm if these people are really shopping from the same place.

The differences in the outfits have sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: Burna Boy, Whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Earlier in August, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to share two photos of him rocking a black and green tracksuit from a popular high-end brand, Bottega Veneta.

A brief search through the internet shows that the pants alone costs N379k ($922) and the top is going for N775k ($1,886) as listed on a shopping website, farfetch.com.

This brings the total cost of the outfit to N1,154,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Well, it looks like Burna wasn't the only one loving the look.

In November, Whitemoney shared a video of himself in a similar outfit, only in a different shade.

Well, it didn't take long before internet users noticed the similarities in both outfits.

Reactions from internet users

Nigerians immediately took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the two looks with the majority of them alleging that one was real and the other, fake.

Check out some comments below:

iamdee1ne:

"One na from Daniel the other na from Danieli."

omolafe_empire:

"Na the Mandelas own WHITEMONEY wear but burns wore the original."

esty_cutie:

"Whitemoney own looks like aba made."

chokolate_muffin:

"One person Is wearing Bottega and the other person Is not. But no be from my mouth una go hear their names."

michaelizedunor:

"One na Original one na fake in my opinion."

soft_insta12:

"Big disrespect... A. Na bottega veneta B.Bournvita vegan/vegetarian."

blessupempire:

"One is Bottega the other is Otega."

People with nice things to say

sashamaromo:

"I Like both men but Whitemoney's own is attractive the green is lively."

eunicentukokwu:

"Whitemoney rock it better."

stephronapparel:

"Both uniquely cute❤️"

Actresses Lilian Afegbai and Beverly Naya rock similar looks

In November, Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, clocked a year older and went on social media to celebrate with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

In one of the photos, she wore an elaborate high and curly bun with some locks in the front. Lilian also accessorized the look with some black pumps.

Just recently, ebony movie star, Beverly Naya, stepped out for the 10th anniversary of Inkblot products and rocked the exact look.

Source: Legit.ng