When it comes to rocking stylish ensembles, best believe that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Whitemoney, will come through every single time.

The Shine Ya Eyes winner has over the past month been spotted in some head-turning outfits that often leave the ladies drooling.

The reality star shared some photos. Credit: Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi

Source: Instagram

The reality star never misses an opportunity to show off the eastern man in him as almost every outfit sees him pulling off some garbs befitting of royalty.

Just recently, Whitemoney took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself rocking a suave two-piece purple ensemble.

Half of the top was embellished and gave the entire garb an edgy look. He paired the look with some black shoes and a cap with designs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"Don’t Let How Sensational I Look Distract You From The Fact That Today Is A Work Day & You Gotta Go Get ThatHave A Great Day At Work.✨"

Swipe to see more photos below:

BBNaija Whitemoney and Burna Boy rock similar outfits

Nigerians had drawn a verdict on an outfit rocked by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney over its similarities or lack thereof with Burna Boy's look in August.

While celebrities tend to wear similar outfits often from the same design, it becomes pretty glaring when the differences on these outfits subtly - or not - confirm if these people are really shopping from the same place.

Earlier in August, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to share two photos of him rocking a black and green tracksuit from a popular high-end brand, Bottega Veneta.

In November, Whitemoney shared a video of himself in a similar outfit, only in a different shade.

BBNaija star Nengi reveals she paid N19m for birthday looks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 ex-housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Recall the actress marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, and shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed that her birthday shoot was a last-minute thought and that she only decided to do it to please her loved ones who would be heartbroken if she didn't.

Source: Legit.ng