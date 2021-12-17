Popular interior designer, Ehizogie Ogbebor, left tongues wagging on social media after she shared a video of herself dressed in a regal traditional look for an event she recently attended.

Dressed in a white 'George' fabric with gold embellishments, the businesswoman adorned some beautiful jewellery, holding a purse and a handful - all of which made her look like a bride on her wedding day.

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: Ehizogie Ogbebor

In the video which is currently trending on social media, Ogbebor who sported scarlet lips can be seen walking and smiling at the camera while fanning herself majestically.

Watch the video below:

Fans share different opinions

However, while it remains unclear what event she was attending, many people seem to believe it was a wedding ceremony and this has sparked mixed reactions.

While some people are of the opinion that she was overdressed for a wedding and was trying to upstage the bride, others didn't seem to have an issue, pointing out that only insecure brides would have an issue with her look.

Check out some comments below:

digitalcoils:

"Why would someone want to take the spotlight when it's not your day it's quite rude to even wear white in someone else's wedding."

oge_chinyere:

"Not on my wedding tho... bye sis."

mzlamzy:

"Wetin bride wan con wear."

askddietitian:

"I am confused at the comments , when did it become a crime to dress well to a wedding? No matter what anyone wears they cant upstage a bride.... why the insecurity."

seunadelabu:

"Na she pay for the wedding? Abi what type of mumu show stopping guest be diswan."

acupofkosi:

"Why are you ladies so angry like this ehn! If you feel insecure about the way some of your friends dresses or will dress on your wedding day, kuku don’t invite that person. So if on a norm I love to always dress classic and to look good,you’ll tell me not because it’s your big day ... The bride should also try to look good na..... May God help us with all these our insecurities "

seun_sennaike:

"The comments are funny tho . You as a bride should always come correct na, don’t let anyone outshine you no matter what they wear."

i__lamosi:

"This is too much for someone's wedding sha."

