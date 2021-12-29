Ik Ogbonna's ex-wife Sonia and Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu have got Nigerians talking on social media

The women were recently spotted having fun together as they linked up during the festive season in Lagos

Fancy shared photos with Soni and wrote a caption that described herself an the other woman as white babes

Alex Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu shared photos and videos showing herself with Ik Ogbonna's ex-wife Sonia.

In the video, Fancy looked happy as she played around with Sonia. The women called each other beautiful names with lovely smiles on their faces.

According to Alexx's ex-lover, they are 'oyinbo babes in Naija.'

There is no doubt that the women were having fun as Fancy kept saying that she was in Lagos.

While Sonia playfully dished out instructions, Sonia carried them out and that got both of them laughing.

Check out both women below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about both women. According to many, Fancy and Sonia know something that Nigerians do not know about IK and his best friend Alexx.

beeorlar32:

"They definitely left their exes for the same reason....o por."

shecloud1:

"They both know something we don't .lol."

eunice_6165:

"Exes meet and greet."

royalluxurysurprise:

"Dis Meet and greet go loud."

nonso_iheanacho:

"What is going on mehnnn???"

viktornjoku:

"You can imagine the conversations."

kallykuhn:

"I'm more concerned about what they will be discussing...."

supplies_qualityy:

"Na both of them know wetin their eyes see for the coalition, e reach to form consolidation.do whatever your soul find peaceful, inner peace. If it's working fine amend it if not don't trade your happiness for hypocrisy. I wish you all the parties peace resolution."

seemetheo:

"This one that sonia and fancy dey together...shey alex and im friend are safe??"

Lost in thoughts

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the cancellation of his wedding to his Fancy Acholonu, Alexx Ekubo looked sad.

A video shared on Instastory by the popular businessman, Francis Ogwuogwu, captured him in deep thoughts during a trip to the Benin Republic. The actor had ear pods plugged to his ears and seemed to have little interest in what was going on around him.

IK Ogbonna, was also on the bus and he didn’t hesitate from showing off for the camera as the businessman recorded.

