Earth tones are pretty popular right now as they have since morphed from 'dull shades' to chic and edgy amongst fashion lovers.

When it comes to dark neutrals, brown used to take a back seat to hues like navy, black, or grey.

The brown tones are back in vogue. Photo credit: Toke Makinwa, Ini Dima-Okojie and Diane Russet.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, years of opting for other colors have actually played a major part in the comeback of brown outfits.

These days, several Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the colour trend, each wearing these brown tones in various styles.

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered a list of seven fashionista celebrities who have rocked the colour.

Check them out below:

1. Diane Russet

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star rocked a bandage cutout mono strap dress and paired the look with some black pumps.

2. Venita

The yummy mother of two rocked a silk two-tone brown ensemble, accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton purse and some nude pumps.

3. Beverly Naya

Slip dresses are hot right now and the Nollywood actress jumped on that trend in style. She rocked a simple slip dress with some black sandals.

4. Toke Makinwa

It is an all-latex affair for the fashionista media personality as she sports a halterneck top with a pleated skirt.

5. Ini Dima-Okojie

The beautiful Nollywood actress rocked three shades of brown in this boss chic outfit and we are totally here for the ensemble!

6. Lilian Afegbai

Trust the actress and entrepreneur to flaunt her curves in this bandage dress. The brown tone fit with a peekaboo cut at the top more than flattered her physique.

7. Dorathy

The BBNaija star rocked a two-tone ensemble comprising of a long-sleeved top with a pair of latex shorts.

With the current penchant for minimalism and natural beauty, it comes with no surprise that this earth tone has been embraced on runways and in street style alike.

