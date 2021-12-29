Being pregnant isn't exactly a bed of roses as women often have to put up with a lot of mental and physical stress. During this period, the last most women tend to worry about is their dress sense.

Well, as it turns out, not all women relegate fashion to the background and recent photos of a pregnant lady is yet another proof.

The photos have garnered several reactions. Credit: @asoebi_styles

The gorgeous photos were shared by @asoebi_styles on Instagram and it shows the expectant mum posing in a flowery lace dress with an illusion neckline.

Everything from her flawless makeup to the cut of the dress worked well together to bring out her glow.

Swipe to see photos below:

Reactions to pregnant lady's photo

softnsleek__02:

"She ate it wholesomely mehn."

slimsue14:

"She refused to allow pregnancy to humble her."

itz_morayo94:

"Sexy oloyun."

kristypaul001:

"Omg...this one na 100 Over 100❤️ This One makes Pregnancy hungry U , Not some people."

yobolala:

"This is so beautiful........... Prego and all hot."

aimy_loys:

"Yummiest mummy."

embee3690:

"Shee they can see that you don't have to open belle rub oil and wear pants and bra to look sexy pretty....thank mum.you look gorgeous."

Maternity fashion

The pregnancy period for women doesn't necessarily have to be a time for expectant mothers to lose their sense of style. Even with a big baby bump, one can still slay - with a bit of effort of course.

This is what Instagram blogger, @ms_asoebi, decided to show their followers when they called for photo submissions by pregnant women slaying in various asoebi looks.

In a collection of eighteen photos, we witness a series of ladies serving major maternity fashion goals and it is indeed uplifting.

Mocheddah shares cute baby bump video

Former Nigerian singer turned entrepreneur, Mocheddah, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself rocking different looks with her baby bump.

Being pregnant comes with a lot of physical and psychological stress that often leaves the expectant mum tired and uninspired to look her best.

Well, this is certainly not the case for Mocheddah who has been giving fans back to back when it comes to serving hot photos for the gram. A while ago, she shared a video of herself styling her baby bump in different outfits.

