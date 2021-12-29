Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is undoubtedly one of the most stylish ladies of the first families and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

Just like many others, the law-trained entrepreneur is anticipating the year 2022 and has taken to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos.

The ladies both slayed the black looks. Photo credit: Kiki Osinbajo

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, Kiki posed with her friend, a Youtuber identified as SVO and both ladies are sporting beautiful dresses in the colour black.

While Kiki is seen in a long-sleeved choker dress with a sweetheart bust cut, her friend sported a furry halter-neck dress and wore her hair in a high pony reminiscent of the Coming to America bride.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"2022 here we come.."

See photo below:

More celebrities in black

When it comes to fashion trends, there are certain colours that never go out of trend and black is one of them. This season, loads of celebrities are rocking the classic colour in stylish ways.

No matter your style preferences, something we can all agree upon is the unwavering relevance of the colour black.

And why not? It is classic, simple, and despite getting a bad reputation for being "boring," it can actually be totally versatile, hence the reason why owning an outfit in the colour black is often considered essential.

Interestingly, a lot of Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking this colour trend in different chic looks.

Fashionista celebrities share Christmas photos

Several Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to celebrate Christmas with some gorgeous photos.

The theme for the season is red, green and everything shiny and these fashion divas made sure to come through - mostly in the colour red.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of nine celebrities who slayed in red this season.

'What I ordered vs what I got' fiasco

Sometimes, it is easier and often cheaper to have stylish looks rocked by celebrities recreated by your own tailor rather than take it to the original designer.

While a lot of people tend to get away with recreated looks, there are those who suffer major disappointments which more often not, tend to be an eye-opener.

Such seems to be the case of a lady who was recently stunned after she took delivery of a dress she commissioned her tailor to make.

Source: Legit.ng