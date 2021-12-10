When it comes to fashion trends, there are certain colours that never go out of trend and black is one of them. Thiso season, loads of celebrities are rocking the classic colour in stylish ways.

No matter your style preferences, something we can all agree upon is the unwavering relevance of the color black.

Some stars in black. Photo credit: @Idia Aisien, Linda Osifo, Tacha and Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

And why not? It is classic, simple, and despite getting a bad reputation for being "boring," it can actually be totally versatile, hence the reason why owning an outfit in the colour black is often considered an essential.

Interestingly, a lot of Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking this colour trend in different chic looks.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten celebrities on the stylish trend.

Check them out below:

1. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty sparkled in a shimmering jumpsuit. The off-shoulder outfit did well to accentuate her curvy figure.

2. Funke Akindele

As is her signature, the actress kept things simple and elegant in this gorgeous garb. The all-black ensemble spells of class!

3. Dorathy

The BBNaija star brought some heat to a red carpet event in this sizzling number. She donned a sequin and sheer high-leg dress, showing off some skin.

4. Queen

The BBNaija star recently wowed fans in a gorgeous fit. She shared photos of herself in the bejewelled number that did justice to her curves.

5. Tacha

The Pepper Dem star paired a sequin black robe over a mini dress. She shared photos of herself looking majestic in the ensemble.

6. Idia Aisien

The actress attended a themed ball looking like a goddess in a black dress. She brought an edge to the look with a white flowing cape.

7. Ini Dima-Okojie

The soon-to-be-mres opted for a mini look, bringing some pop to the outfit with her bright makeup. Her silver jewelry made the perfect accessories.

8. Toke Makinwa

Toke rocked a signature mini blazer dress. The fashionista media personality paired the look with some pink chunky heel slippers.

9. Sharon Ooja

The movie star brought some pizzazz to the Netflix video as she rocked a gorgeous black dress. The drama at the sleeves certainly brought an edge to the look.

10. Linda Ikeji

The media mogul hopped on the trend in a sporty vibe. She rocked a black top and some denim shorts,

These celebrities and many more have shown numerous beautiful ways to rock the no-vibrant colour and we are totally here for it!

