Several Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to celebrate Christmas with some gorgeous photos.

The theme for the season is red, green and everything shiny and these fashion divas made sure to come through - mostly in the colour red.

The stars shared some stunning photos to mark Christmas. Credit: Mercy Eke, Toyin Lawani, Chioma Goodhair.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of nine celebrities who slayed in red this season.

Check them out below:

1. Chioma Goodhair

The fashionista rocked a see-through patterned dress with bell sleeves. Posing under an elaborate Christmas decoration, Chioma looked all glammed up and ready for Santa's goodness.

2. Bisola

The talented Nollywood star kept things chic and glamorous for her Christmas shoot. She rocked a high-thigh opening sequin dress which she paired with cream fur.

3. Kiekie

The media personality and skit maker rocked a plain red dress with lantern sleeves. Posing by the Christmas tree with some red gift boxes, the comedienne complemented the look with a pair of red pumps.

4. Mercy Eke

Lambo came through looking like a pretty bunny in a red flowing dress. She paired the look with red elbow-length gloves and some red pumps, wearing a blond weave.

5. Mercy Johnson

The beautiful mother of four shared some gorgeous photos from her family's Christmas shoot and just like several other celebrities, rocked the colour red. She flaunted her curves in a fitted long dress with silver embellishments at the top.

6. Toyin Lawani

The Tiannah Empire CEO does not do regular and she certainly came through with the Christmas cheer in a Christmas tree-inspired outfit with a red top and white gloves.

7. Maria

The biracial beauty also followed through with the theme for the season. She rocked a mono sleeve fitted dress with an opening at the side.

8. Liquorose

The BBNaija star kept things fun and cheery as she rocked a red Santa sweater which she paired with a tennis skirt.

9. Idia Aisien

The fashion diva and actress rocked a mini dress for Christmas. She paired the look with some pump sandals in a darker shade of red and a cute pearly purse.

These celebrities certainly put the fun in Christmas with their gorgeous outfits that earned them compliments from their numerous fans.

