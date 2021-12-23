Inkblot Productions recently hosted several Nollywood stars, movie producers, and directors at an exclusive gathering to celebrate their 10th year with an anniversary gala and the world premiere of its latest movie, Superstar.

The event which took place on Tuesday, December 21, saw several movie stars turn up, looking their best in various stylish ensembles.

The movie stars turned up for the event in stylish ensembles. Photo credit: Nancy Isime, Neo Akpofure, Sandra Okunzuwa

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven Nollywood stars who rocked the red carpet.

Check out the photos below:

1. Nancy Isime

The movie star brought some sparkle to the event in her shimmery gold three-piece designed by Xtrabrides. The look comprised of a headscarf, a long-sleeved crop top and a skirt with a long opening to the thigh.

2. Efe Irele

The actress stepped out for the event in yet another daring look - as per usual. She rocked a cutout dress made with see-through fabric and kept the lining of the bottom pretty short.

3. Sandra Okunzuwa

The gorgeous actress brought some old Hollywood glam in this stunning number. She rocked a blue dress and sported some velvet elbow-length gloves.

4. Neo Akpofure

The suit boss came through representing in yet another number. His look at the event was devoid of drama as he kept the blue ensemble basic.

5. Okey Jude

Jude stepped out for the red carpet event looking every bit the part. He rocked a patterned monochrome tuxedo with an oxblood bowtie on black pants.

6. Ufuoma McDermott

The gorgeous Nollywood belle kept things glamorous yet simple in a fitted green maxi dress with thin straps. This electric outfit did justice to her silhouette.

7. Eku Edewor

The media personality and actress brought some colour to the event in a multi-coloured outfit. She paired the cut-out number with some bright green heeled slippers and a cute dark clutch.

Inkblot grew from humble beginnings to become one of the leading production companies in Nigeria, making some of the biggest hits in the Nigerian film industry such as The Wedding Party series, The New Money Series, The Set Up, Up North and many more.

It is no surprise that several celebrities were at the event to celebrate.

