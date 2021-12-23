Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha, has taken to social media to share some beautiful photos in honour of her birthday.

The Pepper Dem star who clocked 26 on December 23, 2021, did not miss out on serving her fans with some absolutely delicious photos!

The reality star recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

For 'Chapter 26' the reality star glammed up in a dress designed by Xtrabrides. The tube dress had a multicoloured bedazzled design with a thigh-high opening in the front.

It also had a multi-coloured feather accent around the bust down to one side of her hip.

For her hair, she rocked a bejewelled high ponytail and sported flawless makeup.

Swipe to see more photos below:

The TV star and top brand influencer has over the past few years served some amazing fashionable looks and it appears she has no intentions to slow down anytime soon.

The gorgeous lady whose birthday comes a few days before Christmas (December 23) welcomed the start of the month in high spirits.

Tacha who was in Paris took to her Instagram page to share a stylish video of herself cat walking down the busy street - dressed in pink.

Source: Legit