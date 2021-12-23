Popular Yoruba movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had the final lap of their wedding ceremony on Tuesday, December 22, and photos from the wedding prove it was one fashion show.

The glowing bride, Mo Bimpe, made sure she remained the cynosure of all eyes as all her dresses were major hits.

The bride changed into her afterparty dress. Photo credit: @owanbeparries

Following the main wedding ceremony, she changed into a purple number for their afterparty session and it was all shades of gorgeous!

The short skater dress was designed by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, and as expected she delivered in grande style.

The dress, made with a firm fabric such that the flounce permanently maintained the perfect skater shape, was elaborately bejewelled around the bodice with part of the design trickling down the flounce in a stylish pattern.

The happy bride maintained her high bun hairdo and sported flawless makeup. In the video clip shared, she can be seen showing off her pretty dress.

Watch the video below:

Bimpe gets her mum a special gift

Mo Bimpe did not let her wedding day and party end without letting everyone at the event know how much her mum means to her.

In a video posted on Instagram, the movie star who looked regal in her wedding dress held a plaque that had words written on it, from which she read.

Mo Bimpe thanked her mum for giving up some of the most important things in her life so that she could have good things in life.

Toyin Lawanin shows off latest bridal design

When it comes to creating buzzworthy looks, Toyin Lawani never disappoints and her latest bride will have a memorable day partly thanks to the mother of three.

The popular celebrity designer has over the years made her mark in the Nigerian fashion industry and with such a reputable business, people go to her in droves in need of some of that Tiannah Empire magic.

She shared photos of one of her clients who recently had her civil union ceremony.

Now, if you're an intending bride looking for ways to add some pizzazz to your look for your big day then this might just be the solution.

