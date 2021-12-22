When it comes to creating buzzworthy looks, Toyin Lawani never disappoints and her latest bride will have a memorable day partly thanks to the mother of three.

The popular celebrity designer has over the years made her mark in the Nigerian fashion industry and with such a reputable business, people go to her in droves in need of some of that Tiannah Empire magic.

The outfit has earned the designer applause. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

She shared photos of one of her clients who recently had her civil union ceremony.

Now, if you're an intending bride looking for ways to add some pizzazz to your look for your big day then this might just be the solution.

Gone are the days when suits and boring dresses were the only fashionable looks brides wore to their court unions.

These days, you can get that queenly feeling just like this bride who rocked a two-in-one outfit for her day.

In the photos shared, the glowing bride is seen rocking a midi long-sleeved dress with a regal cape.

Swipe to see photos below:

Reactions

angelj4389:

"Nobody does it better than fashion Goddess herself...much beauty."

oopsy_fashion_store:

"Excellent work done i loveee"

_sonmaa:

"God of money, when ll I be able to avoid to afford this woman. I love this look. You killed it mehn."

mhizbimpsyn:

"I love this look."

zeebeautyroyale:

"This is so beautiful and gorgeous."

dubaigiftboxes:

"She slayed it hands down."

zeebeautyroyale:

"Extraordinary brideee."

