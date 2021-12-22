Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 star, Queen Mercy Atang, is one reality TV star who knows how to serve major style goals and this time is no different.

Her stay in the Shine Ya Eyes house may have been short but she certainly left quite an impression and has continued to wow her fans with how stylish her looks tend to be.

The reality star shared some gorgeous new photos. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the reality star and former beauty queen took to her Instagram page of over 600k followers to upload photos of herself dressed in an elegant black dress.

The heavily bejewelled dress did justice to her feminine silhouette and the drama around the sleeves is indeed beautiful.

Her hair, pushed to the back, and her makeup consisting of scarlet lips did well to complement the look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng