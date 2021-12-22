A beautiful lady was among the asoebi girls for a recent wedding and while she may have been feeling her look, not so many internet users are here for it.

The dress was first popularized by some guests at the star-studded wedding of Toyin Lawani. The sheer feature on mermaid dresses has grown to be quite a trend among ladies.

The dress seems to have left many people unimpressed. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Just recently, a lady turned up in a similar look for a wedding.

In a video shared by @asoebi_styles, the lady can be seen doing a catwalk for the camera, as she shows off her exquisitely designed pink dress.

Reactions to the dress

Every Saturday in Nigeria, numerous wedding parties are thrown across the country and as always, guests turn up in their best outfits to support the couple, while managing to show off their looks.

However, while there are people who leave heads turning with their creative and stylish looks, there are those who get tongues wagging - but for the wrong reasons.

Not so many people were impressed with this particular look and they took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

lucyjideofor:

"Is this suppose to be stunning… am sorry… the dress is not fine…"

thegraciousone_:

"Not sorry but if this is now Nigerian styles, the overdoing of design and....this embroidery.. it's a horrible no. "

flawless_annie_ifeyinwa:

"Very tacky, I’m sorry "

ms_ijerinma:

"What's this?...not stunning at all."

tochianaekwe:

"The wearer is not even comfortable"

chij_jollyfied:

"Tacky."

