For many people, birthdays are special and this explains why a lot of people often ensure they mark it in style. Actress Awoyemi Bukola is no different.

The popular Yoruba movie star turned a year older on Sunday, December 19, and took to her Instagram page of 1.1 million followers to celebrate.

The actress recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @oluwabukola_arugba

Source: Instagram

The beautiful ebony star rocked three gorgeous outfits for her birthday photoshoot and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at them.

Bukola's look 1

The beautiful star came through with the royal vibes as she rocked a green ball gown with silver applique at the bustline and illusion neckline. The green ruffles which make up the majority of the ball gown made the actress look like a true princess!

Bukola's look 2

For her second look, the birthday girl rocked a gold and silver straight dress with ruffles at the shoulders. The flowy dress sat fitted on her body, flattering her silhouette.

Bukola's look 3

And for the final look, she went all out with the details on yet another gold look. For this birthday ensemble, she rocked a bejewelled dress with pearls all over and then fringe attachment around the shoulder and bust.

The actress certainly came through with the birthday glam for her birthday as her photoshoot proved to be a successful one!

