With Christmas barely a week away, families across the world are gearing up to celebrate the festivities with their loved ones.

The holidays are a time to bring family together. What better way to spread holiday cheer than with some good old Christmas cards, just like the Kanus!

The brand influencer uploaded the new photos recently. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

While that may not be a popular practice in Nigeria, there are some celebrities who are jumping on the trend and channelling their inner fashionista while at it.

Top brand influencer, Laura Ikeji, recently took to her Instagram page to share some absolutely gorgeous photos of her family looking all glammed up and ready for the festivities.

In the series of photos, Laura dons a thigh high-opening red velvet dress designed by Toyin Lawani, while her daughter poses in a cute white tiered dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her husband and her son rocked matching white tuxedos with black pants as they all stood in front of the richly decorated Christmas tree for their shoot.

Sharing the snapshots, Laura captioned:

"One of my biggest prayers this year was that we spent Christmas in Nigeria together as a family and God answered. Usually, it's either we re out of the country or at least one of us is out and I'm glad God answered. Nothing beats family, so if u have your family with u right now, hold them tight, cherish all the moments and don't forget to drop ur love emojis on this pics. Merry Christmas from my family to urs."

Swipe to see photos below:

Viral photo of Balenciaga crocs

Laura Ikeji, a while ago, got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after she revealed the next thing she intended to spoil herself with as a mother.

For the longest time, crocs were considered hideous and pointless but all of that appeared to have changed following the pandemic as the crayon-coloured shoes have since turned into a hip, even glamorous, statement.

Well, it appears designer brands have taken things up a notch. What was once mainly for comfort has now been converted into something more fashion conscious.

Just recently, Ikeji shared a photo of black heeled crocs designed by high-end brand, Balenciaga.

Source: Legit