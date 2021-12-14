By now, one needs no introduction to who Mercy Eke is especially when it comes to luxury fashion and style.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner never misses an opportunity to remind fans just how high her taste is when it comes to her looks and this time is no different.

The reality star has an affinity for designer pieces. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, Lambo - as she is fondly called - shared some photos of herself sporting a colourful ensemble.

She donned a ruffle top which she tucked in a pair of orange pants. For accessories, she rocked a purple gold-chain purse and a pair of pumps in the same colour.

Price check

The accessories - as per usual - were high-end designer pieces. The satin label mini-chain purse which is from popular brand, Tom Ford, costs a whopping N611k ($1,490) on the official website.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The pointy Crystal Sabin stiletto pump is from Gianvito Rossi and according to the listing on the official website, it costs N523k ($1,275.00).

This brings the total of her accessories to N1,134,000.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Mercy in Gucci

Mercy Eke is no stranger to the luxury side of life and when it comes to rocking designer brands, she certainly spares no expense.

The Pepper Dem winner/top brand influencer has over the past few years - since she shot into the limelight - proven to be a lover of high-end brands so much that she even started her own clothing line. Just recently, she shared photos of herself rocking a stylish look comprising of at least three Gucci items.

In the photos, she paired a crisp white shirt over Gucci print pantyhose, a pair of strappy heels and a Gucci shoulder bag.

Tiwa Savage in designer wear

When it comes to rocking luxury brands, Tiwa Savage is no stranger to this side of life as the singer has proven over time that she is a lover of all things high-end.

Somebody's son may not have found her yet but she is certainly being intentional about how stylish and fabulous she looks for when that time eventually comes.

Just recently, the mother of one who was in Istanbul shared some swaggy new photos of herself exuding confidence that only she knows how to.

Some of the items she had on were anything but regular. The hooded poncho - a garment of a type originally worn in South America, made of a thick piece of woollen cloth - as seen on the singer is from luxury brand, Burberry.

Source: Legit Nigeria