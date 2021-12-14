Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tacha. is unarguably one of the most influential people in Nigeria when it comes to fashion and style and yet another fan has proven this to be true.

The Pepper Dem star who is a top brand influencer has gained quite the love and attention due to her stunning sense of style which her fans always jump on.

Some fans have commended the work. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @toplinephotography1

Source: Instagram

This time is no different.

Just recently, a Nigerian designer shared a photo collage of a dress she made for her client alongside the inspiration for the look which was Tacha's own dress created by celebrity designer, Xtrabride Lagos.

See post below:

Reactions

The post which was shared on fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica's Instagram page had fans sharing their thoughts.

Read comments below:

queendoracollectionsng:

"Nice recreation."

zazzie.of.the.goodlife:

"Ate! But the fabric difference is kinda obvious. But she killeddd!!!"

wini_amy:

"The stylist really tried 9/10✅"

ogestarr:

"They are both beautiful."

jane_umez:

"E try."

makeup_addicion:

"Must u pple copy copy? Hian!"

Nigerians react as fan recreates another look by Tacha

Celebrity style recreation is one trend that is hot right now and quite a lot of people have jumped on this fashion train. While there are those who pull off these recreations effortlessly, there are those who leave people scratching their heads.

A while ago, Tacha brought some shine to her timeline in a blinged-out sequin double-slitted dress and a beret, that had her fans gushing over with love. It didn't take long before another fan jumped on the look, sparking mixed reactions.

Looks like the recreation did not impress a lot of people as they gave it a thumbs down.

Lady recreates Mercy Eke's outfit

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, remains a top fashionista for many of her fans as some even go as far as recreating some of her popular looks.

Just recently, a talented fashion designer, Lizzy Fashion, created a replica of one of Mercy's looks: a white and gold two-piece outfit.

While Mercy's outfit which was designed by Somo by Somo, was hemmed with applique, the lady used sequins for hers, thereby achieving a sparkly gold look.

Source: Legit.ng