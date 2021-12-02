It's the festive period yet again and Christmas is just around the corner which is more or less the perfect opportunity to do some shopping for yourself and your loved ones.

Whether you're searching for gifts for your fashion-obsessed friend or just browsing for your own wardrobe, things can get pretty hectic and confusing especially when you have no idea how to go about it.

Some gift ideas for fashion lovers. Photo credit: @giftedclothings, @theshoeshpnig

Source: Instagram

For fashion lovers especially, shopping for them can be tricky as not everything goes. One has to consider several factors when looking for the perfect gift.

Unsure what gifts to get someone who loves fashion and style this holiday season? These eight gifts for fashionistas will spark a few ideas.

Check them out below:

1. Fedora hat

These accessories are hot and trending at the moment and even better, they are available in different, vibrant colours. This is certainly one gift idea a true fashion lover - who is big on head accessories - would love.

2. Pumps

For the girly girls, this is certainly one gift idea that would make them ecstatic. Not only are these shoes classy, but they also have a way of elevating one's looks.

3. Sneakers

Kicks are also very perfect as gift ideas. For the girls who lean towards tomboyish looks, sneakers are their everyday essentials so if you have someone like that in your life, cop these!

4. Silk slip dress

These ever-classic piece has been trending of late. Available in different colours, these are the perfect gift for a lover of flirty looks.

5. Custom denim jacket

Denim jackets are never a bad idea, especially when shopping for a Gen Z. Oversized looks with quirky details or even customized ones are definitely the ones to go for.

6. Cool sunglasses

Everyone loves sunglasses but for fashionistas, it is a whole different story. Everything from the brand, shape (which must complement their face) and colours matter. So, remember this!

7. Layered jewellery

Not all fashion lovers are big on jewellery. Hence, it is important to note that before getting this piece for that fashionista friend of yours. Layered pieces are hot and chic.

8. Zara high-waisted straight jeans

In this era of mum jeans and boyfriend jeans, high-waisted pants seem to be winning - a lot! These pants seem to be in high demand these days.

9. Two-piece pant set

Either crop top and mini skirts or pants, two-piece sets are hot right now and there are loads of designers making and selling these kinds of outfits at affordable rates.

Wedding dress trends for 2022

Wedding dress season is upon us and so is engagement. As we know, the festive period - especially for people with long-term significant others - is often a time when the million-dollar question gets popped.

If you fall in the category of people who are engaged and planning their wedding, then it is without a doubt that you've started searching for the perfect wedding dress ahead of your big day come 2022.

From exposed corset bodices to independent designers, brides are embracing nontraditional elements at their weddings.

Check out some trends to look out for in 2022.

