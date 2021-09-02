Kemi Olunloyo has shared her plight with the world in a lengthy video uploaded to her official Instagram page

The veteran journalist explained the situations of things between her and Babs Ogunade; father of her eldest son

Olunloyo’s video comes some weeks after her son reunited with his father in America after many years apart

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is dealing with some issues in her personal life at the moment and she recently opened up in a video shared on Instagram.

The journalist shared details about her relationship with one of her baby daddies, Babatunde Ogunade, whom she revealed as the vice-president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Kemi Olunloyo calls out baby daddy Babs Ogunade in IG post. Photo: @kemiolunloyo

Recall that some weeks ago, Olunloyo had taken to social media announcing that her eldest son reunited with Ogunade after he allegedly abandoned them for several years.

In her recent post, the journalist expressed her grievances at Ogunade who reconnected with their son behind her back in America.

Olunloyo said her baby daddy also told their son that she was the one who prevented him from being in their lives for years.

She wrote:

"My oldest son's father has never reached out to me before going to reunite with him in America. Enitan says his father Mr Babs Ogunade VP Nigerian Basketball Federation told him I kept him away when in fact we were abandoned, denied and owed $102,000 (N51M) child support from Feb 1987-2005.

The journalist made a reference to how her son who was formally autistic has now left the spectrum but still can’t process some facts of life.

In a different portion of her post, Olunloyo prayed the Lord to forgive her baby daddy while recounting her struggles back in the days when she raised their son.

"I never had a life between 22yo and 45yo. No parties, clubs, vacations etc what young people do in University. I was raising a baby lecturers held while I was taking exams. Other students babysat for me, sometimes I took the child on his carrier to class and still managed to get a first class degree. So much pain you put me through."

The journalist accused Ogunade of turning their son against her, adding that they now have each other.

More details in the video posted by her below:

Social media users show concern for Olunloyo

The detailed narration from the journalist stirred reactions from her followers on Instagram with many wishing her well.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

haychteekay80 said:

"This is so hard, best left imagined. How do you truly move on? This is really hard and I pray for God to console you and grant you peace and calm in the eye of any storm. You are inspiration Dr. Kemi."

bustlineyetunde said:

"Omg! What kind of man are you Mr Babatunde? Shame on you!!! May God judge you here on Earth! No woman should go through this!Never!"

martins_ola_ said:

"This woman need help, she need to reunite with her son and see good therapist. She’s helpless. I wish I could help her. May God almighty hail your pains."

only_1cruza said:

"Thank God you have other sons. Any son that doesn’t know the value of a mother will face his own in the future. Period."

Kemi Olunloyo clocks 57 in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olunloyo, clocked 57 on Friday, August 6, 2021, and she was lovingly celebrated by many in the online community.

The journalist took to her Instagram page to debut some beautiful photos in honour of turning a new age.

Olunoyo stunned in a peacock-inspired look designed by celebrity stylist and designer, Toyin Lawani.

Source: Legit.ng