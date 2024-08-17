International movie star Halle Berry recently made a return to the big screens in a new action thriller, and netizens have been going wild over the beautiful script interpreter

The actress has been having some interesting conversations with her fanbase on Twitter, and recently, a meme she shared has triggered several Nigerian tweeps

Reactions from the Nigerian tweeps were massively influenced by the fact that the actress used one of Pawpaw's famous memes to respond to a comment made by Netflix about her

Hollywood superstar actress Halle Berry has been trending across multiple social media platforms as massive reactions have trailed her new movie on Netflix, The Union.

The actress, who has been away from acting for quite a while, recently made a comeback, and her fans are over the moon with her performance in the new movie.

Hollywood actress Halle Berry uses Pawpaw's pic for a meme in an online conversation and netizens have gone gaga over it. Photo credit: @halleberry/@ositaiheme

Source: Instagram

Halle starred in the movie alongside action movie superstar Mark Wahlberg.

Nigerians react as Halle Berry uses Pawpaw's meme

The beautiful movie star has been having some interesting interactions with her fanbase over the last few hours after her movie "The Union" dropped.

One of her interactions, which has sparked massive reactions online, especially from Nigerians, was when she used a meme of Nollywood actor Osita Iheme to respond to a comment made by Netflix about her.

Netizens have reacted to the picture, hailing the Nollywood actor as a meme legend and movie star.

See the meme that got people talking:

Netizens go gaga to Halle Berry's meme

Here are some of the comments that trailed Halle Barry's use of Pawpaw as a meme:

@rosythrone:

"Paw paw is that legend that even generations to come will still use him as memes, they must know him."

@jully__mk:

"E no get wetin pawpaw never act 😂😂 more generations to come will still know him."

@gurl_likebella:

"Pawpaw is a legend. Both home and abroad."

@misschidel:

"Omo pawpaw is who he thinks he is."

@celebrity_cdc:

"Dem Dey compare paw paw and Sabinus."

@jimmy_ayenks:

"King of memes international."

@iamizu_frank101:

"Pawpaw is a meme Lord."

@phayboi:

"Paw paw is popular than Ronaldo but una no go gree."

@lunnagram_:

"GOAT of meme been there done everything."

Halle Berry to ex-husband for child upkeep

Olivier Martinez and Halle, both 57, had been battling a divorce since October 2015 after being married for two years.

According to Page Six, the divorce proceedings were delayed when the couple failed to agree on the custody of their son, Maceo, 9.

Court papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court and seen by the publication directed Halle Berry to pay Martinez N6 million for the child's upkeep.

Source: Legit.ng